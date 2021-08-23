-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Griffin's tee shot went 291 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 83 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
-
-