-
-
Kramer Hickok shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Kramer Hickok birdies No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 56th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.
At the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
-
-