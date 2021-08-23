-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman rolls in birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kevin Streelman makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Streelman tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Streelman chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Streelman hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
-
-