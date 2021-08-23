-
Kevin Na shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Na hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Na's 211 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 3 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 2 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Na chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
