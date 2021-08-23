-
Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell sinks a 16-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Keith Mitchell makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, Mitchell missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
