Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley sinks a 16-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Keegan Bradley makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at even for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 2 under for the round.
