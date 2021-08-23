K.H. Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 11th green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Lee hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.