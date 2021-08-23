In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Thomas finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under with Tom Hoge and Alex Noren; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.

Justin Thomas got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Thomas chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Thomas at 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Thomas tee shot went 252 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thomas's 186 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.