8-over 79 by Jordan Spieth in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
Highlights
Jordan Spieth's nice chip yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jordan Spieth hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day in 73rd at 1 over; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 first, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 9 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Spieth hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 7 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 7 over for the round.
