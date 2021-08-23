  • 8-over 79 by Jordan Spieth in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth's nice chip yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.