Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 13 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 3rd at 18 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
