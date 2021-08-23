-
-
Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Dahmen hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen took a drop on his first. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putting for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.
On his second stroke on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
-
-