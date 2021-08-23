-
-
Joaquin Niemann putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's up-and-down birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Joaquin Niemann got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Niemann's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Niemann hit his 129 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
-
-