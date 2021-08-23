-
James Hahn shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn's tight tee shot leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 71st at even par; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Hahn chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Hahn hit his 94 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Hahn took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
