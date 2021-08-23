-
-
Ian Poulter putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Ian Poulter had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Poulter chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
-
-