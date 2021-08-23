-
Hudson Swafford comes back from a rocky start in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Swafford finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, Hudson Swafford suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hudson Swafford at 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Swafford's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Swafford had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Swafford hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
