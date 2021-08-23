-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Spieth’s hole outs, Hideki’s wild drive and Rahm maintains lead
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, where Jordan Spieth recorded back-to-back eagle hole outs, Hideki Matsuyama’s drive lands in a fan’s shirt and Jon Rahm holds the lead after 36 holes.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 43rd at 7 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 15th, Matsuyama's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
