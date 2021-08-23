-
-
Harry Higgs putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs makes up-and-down birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Harry Higgs's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Higgs hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
-
-