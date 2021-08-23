-
Harris English shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English's soft touch from the bunker yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
English hit his tee shot into the water, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, English hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put English at 2 under for the round.
