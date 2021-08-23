  • Harris English shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English's soft touch from the bunker yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.