Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Rahm, Smith tied for 54-hole lead at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Smith carded a course record 11-under 61, while Jon Rahm turned in a 4-under 67, getting both to 16-under for the tournament and placing them in a tie for the lead heading into the final round.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harold Varner III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Varner III got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Varner III hit his 81 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
Varner III hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
