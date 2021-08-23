  • Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Smith carded a course record 11-under 61, while Jon Rahm turned in a 4-under 67, getting both to 16-under for the tournament and placing them in a tie for the lead heading into the final round.
