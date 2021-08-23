-
6-over 77 by Gary Woodland in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day in 74th at 2 over; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Woodland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Woodland's 98 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Woodland got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 5 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Woodland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Woodland to 5 over for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 6 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Woodland hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th. This moved Woodland to 7 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 6 over for the round.
