-
-
Garrick Higgo shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Garrick Higgo's tight chip leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.
-
-