Erik van Rooyen putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day in 7th at 14 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Erik van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Erik van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 13th, van Rooyen's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
