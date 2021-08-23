-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli makes short birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 56th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Frittelli tee shot went 245 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Frittelli's 187 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
Frittelli tee shot went 173 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Frittelli had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Frittelli's 179 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.
