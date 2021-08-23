  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli makes short birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.