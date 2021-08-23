  • Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim flops one close and birdies at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.