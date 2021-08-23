In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Doug Ghim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 first, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Ghim hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Ghim got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Ghim to 2 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at 1 over for the round.

Ghim his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.