Denny McCarthy finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy tight chip and birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Denny McCarthy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 71st at even par; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 275 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.
