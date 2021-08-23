-
Daniel Berger shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger birdies No. 9 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 56th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 150-yard par-3 14th, Berger missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Berger to even for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Berger chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.
