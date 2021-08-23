-
Corey Conners shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners sinks a 28-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Corey Conners makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.
