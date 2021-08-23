-
Chris Kirk shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 56th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 first, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.
Kirk hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kirk had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
