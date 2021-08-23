Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 210 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Reavie hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Reavie's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Reavie hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.