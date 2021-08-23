-
Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 23, 2021
Highlights
Charley Hoffman's iron to 6 feet leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, Hoffman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Hoffman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
Hoffman got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hoffman's 184 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoffman had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
