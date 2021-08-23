In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ortiz hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Ortiz hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ortiz's 148 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 third, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ortiz had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.