Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Tringale's tee shot went 268 yards to the native area, his approach went 177 yards to the green, and his third shot was a drop where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tringale hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Tringale's tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Tringale's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.