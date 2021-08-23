-
Cameron Smith shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 1st at 20 under with Tony Finau; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Smith hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Smith hit his 98 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Smith's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Smith chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Smith had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
