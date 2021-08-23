-
Cameron Champ rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ spins wedge tight and birdies at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cameron Champ hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Champ finished his day tied for 27th at 9 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Cameron Champ got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Champ to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Champ hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Champ got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Champ's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Champ had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
