Cam Davis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Cam Davis's tee shot went 241 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Davis chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Davis had a 290-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 25-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the third, 395-yard par-4, Davis hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Davis's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.