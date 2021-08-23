-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, DeChambeau's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th DeChambeau hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, DeChambeau had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, DeChambeau's 124 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
