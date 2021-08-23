-
Brooks Koepka shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
Koepka hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.
