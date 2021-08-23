-
-
Brian Harman shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brian Harman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day in 75th at 3 over; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Harman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Harman's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Harman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Harman's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
-
-