  • Brandt Snedeker putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.