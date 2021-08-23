-
Brandt Snedeker putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 12th, Brandt Snedeker's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to even-par for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Snedeker hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
