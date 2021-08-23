-
-
Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel's 28-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Billy Horschel makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Horschel's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
-
-