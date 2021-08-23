-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri birdies No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 56th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Lahiri hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 17th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to even for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
-
-