Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 23, 2021
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 56th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Putnam hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
