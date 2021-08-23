In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Alex Noren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under with Tom Hoge and Justin Thomas; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Alex Noren's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Noren had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

Noren hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

At the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Noren's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 172 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Noren hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Noren's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.