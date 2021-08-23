-
Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Schenk's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
Schenk hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.
