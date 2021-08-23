-
Abraham Ancer shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
Highlights
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Ancer tee shot went 240 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 50 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Ancer chipped his fifth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Ancer's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Ancer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
