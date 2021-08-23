-
Aaron Wise shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Wise hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wise to 2 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Wise hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Wise's 171 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
Wise missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Wise hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wise hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Wise to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Wise chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
