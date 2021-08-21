-
Zach Johnson shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 4th at 14 under.
Johnson tee shot went 199 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Johnson's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
