Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
Extended Highlights
Xander Schauffele’s Round 2 highlights from THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of the THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Xander Schauffele fired a 9-under 62, tying a course record, and sits two shots back at 10-under par for the tournament going into Saturday’s round.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 11th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 third, Xander Schauffele's 82 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Schauffele hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
