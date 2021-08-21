-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 64th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 14 under; Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Harold Varner III, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Simpson's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Simpson got a double bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Simpson got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Simpson hit his 82 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to even for the round.
