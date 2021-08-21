-
Viktor Hovland shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland holes birdie putt from the fringe at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Hovland's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 7 under for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 6 under for the round.
